Detroit Tigers play in MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know for the game.

The identity of the Detroit Tigers without Miguel Cabrera

(CBS DETROIT) - The wait is over for Detroit Tigers fans. Regular season baseball is back.

The Tigers will open their season on March 28 against the Chicago White Sox. Here's more information about who the Tigers are playing, tickets and more.

Who are the Detroit Tigers playing on MLB Opening Day?

The Detroit Tigers will play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, March 28. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The game is part of a three-game road series against the White Sox. The other two games will happen on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. First pitch for both of these games is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

The team will spend its first six games away and will visit the New York Mets for a three-game series after they play the White Sox. The Tigers will face the Mets on April 1-3, with first pitch happening at 7:10 p.m. each day.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers play on MLB Opening Day

If you're looking to support the Tigers on the road, there are still tickets available to purchase. There are tickets for sale in several sections at Guaranteed Rate Field, ranging in price from $26 up to $524.

Fans can also catch the game on Bally Sports Detroit or MLB.TV.

When is the Detroit Tigers home opener?

After the MLB season opener, the Tigers will have their home Opening Day game on Friday, April 5. The team will host the Oakland Athletics, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers fans will be able to partake in the usual Opening Day festivities and see Comerica Park's new videoboard.

It's 15,600 square feet, which means Comerica Park is now home to the second-largest videoboard in the MLB. Before this upgrade, the baseball stadium was the 18th largest in the league.

Are tickets still available for Opening Day?

If you're looking to join other Tigers fans at the home opener, there are still standing room only tickets available for sale. These tickets are listed at $99.

There are also resale tickets available on SeatGeek and StubHub.