Detroit teen convicted of murder in Sterling Heights crash that killed pregnant mother, unborn child

A Detroit man has been convicted of second-degree murder in an August 2023 Sterling Heights crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child.

Travion Smith, 18, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder, causing the miscarriage of a pregnant individual, two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment and first-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Prosecutors allege that Smith, who was 16 at the time of the crash, was driving eastbound on Van Dyke Avenue at 15 Mile Road around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2023, when police attempted to pull him over.

Smith allegedly proceeded to lead police on a high-speed chase, with speeds exceeding more than 90 miles per hour, and ran a red light at 16 Mile and Van Dyke. Smith struck a vehicle occupied by 31-year-old Faith Gumma, her husband, Norman Gumma, and their 4-year-old son. Faith Gumma and her unborn child were killed in the crash, while her husband was paralyzed. Their 4-year-old son was also seriously injured but has since recovered.

"This time, a jury has spoken! Enough is enough! This jury verdict reminds us all that every choice we make carries consequences that go far beyond the moment. This young man's decision to flee from a routine traffic stop has left an overwhelming loss. His actions not only shattered a family but also eroded the community's sense of security. Our office will always tirelessly pursue justice for the families who have to live with these unnecessary, tragic events," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lucido has called for bipartisan legislation to address what he calls a "growing public safety threat of drivers who refuse to stop for law enforcement."

"Every time someone runs, they roll the dice with innocent lives. I want to end that gamble," Lucido said. "We need statutory enhancement of consequences including mandatory prison time. The people of the state of Michigan deserve to be protected."

Smith will be sentenced on Aug. 26.

The video above originally aired on Aug. 14, 2023.