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Detroit teen, 15, accused of shooting, killing 14-year-old boy during robbery

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A 15-year-old Detroit boy is charged with the robbery and murder of a 14-year-old boy on the city's west side. 

The 15-year-old is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, two counts of lying to a police officer and three counts of felony firearm. The teen is not being charged as an adult but has been adult-designated, meaning that if he is convicted, a judge can sentence the teen as either an adult, a juvenile or a blended sentence, Wayne County prosecutors said. 

Detroit police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Brace Street around 1:48 a.m. Sept. 13 for a reported shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 

Prosecutors allege the 15-year-old robbed the victim of his backpack and then fired a handgun at the 14-year-old before leaving the area. Prosecutors accuse the 15-year-old of lying to police during their investigation. 

The 15-year-old turned himself in to Detroit police on Sept. 17. 

The teen will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Juvenile Detention Facility. 

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