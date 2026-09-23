Detroit teen, 15, accused of shooting, killing 14-year-old boy during robbery

A 15-year-old Detroit boy is charged with the robbery and murder of a 14-year-old boy on the city's west side.

The 15-year-old is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, two counts of lying to a police officer and three counts of felony firearm. The teen is not being charged as an adult but has been adult-designated, meaning that if he is convicted, a judge can sentence the teen as either an adult, a juvenile or a blended sentence, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Detroit police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Brace Street around 1:48 a.m. Sept. 13 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Prosecutors allege the 15-year-old robbed the victim of his backpack and then fired a handgun at the 14-year-old before leaving the area. Prosecutors accuse the 15-year-old of lying to police during their investigation.

The 15-year-old turned himself in to Detroit police on Sept. 17.

The teen will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Juvenile Detention Facility.