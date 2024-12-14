Detroit task force searching for suspect in arson investigation

Lions season ticket prices go up, Harsens Island remains without running water and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Authorities in Detroit are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged arson of a home that was under renovation.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division says a suspect approached a home on the 1900 block of 25th Street on Nov. 4 and set it on fire. The property had been purchased by a Detroit resident as an investment property.

No one was injured.

Surveillance video shared by the task force shows the person who they believe is the suspect.

Detroit Fire Investigation Division

Authorities say the suspect, believed to be male, fled from the backyard of the home after placing a T-shirt over his face. Flames could be seen coming from the house one minute later.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored long-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Fire Investigation at 313-628-2900, submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv or email arsontips@detroitmi.gov.