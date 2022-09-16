Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Hawk Community Center on Sept. 22 as part of their DTE Community Concert Series.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the community center located at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

During this concert, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be led by Na'Zir McFadden, in his debut as the newly appointed Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador.

The concert series is put on by the DTE Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy.

Officials say that the DTE Foundation has supported the orchestra and its cultural programs for more than 50 years.

"Arts enrich communities and foster cultural awareness. It's important for everyone to have access to these experiences," said Lynette Dowler, DTE Foundation President. "The DTE Foundation is excited to support the DSO, which celebrates the role the arts play in making our community more inviting and connected."

The concert series aims to bring word class talent to communities across Southeast Michigan.

"As a musician myself, there is nothing more impactful than having access to music in your community," said City of Farmington Hills Performing Arts Coordinator Samuel Koeppe. "I cannot think of a more perfect opening to our concert season here at The Hawk."

The concert is free to attend, but each person must still reserve a seat.