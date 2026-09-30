Detroit urges public to participate in survey as it updates hazard mitigation plan

Detroit residents are being asked to help identify the hazards they believe pose the greatest risk to their neighborhoods as the city updates its long-term strategy for reducing the impact of disasters.

The city is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, which identifies hazards that could affect Detroit, determines who and what may be vulnerable and outlines steps that can be taken before disasters occur to reduce the potential impact on residents, property and critical infrastructure.

The plan is updated every five years, and city officials say public input is an important part of the process.

"We don't want people that just consider themselves experts to do this," said James Buford, emergency manager for the city of Detroit.

"We want to know what the citizens of Detroit think about the hazards."

Detroit residents, business owners and other community stakeholders are being asked to complete a brief survey identifying the hazards they believe present the greatest risk to the city.

Survey responses will help officials develop Detroit's hazard risk assessment and determine mitigation priorities for the next five years.

Flooding is one of the significant hazards already affecting some Detroit neighborhoods, Buford said.

"Flooding is a big one in the city of Detroit, in different areas of the city of Detroit," Buford said.

Buford pointed to work by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to address flooding and drainage issues, including investments in infrastructure intended to improve drainage in areas of the city.

The broader goal of the Hazard Mitigation Plan is to identify vulnerabilities before an emergency occurs and determine what can be done to reduce potential damage to people, property, infrastructure and the community.

Maintaining an updated mitigation plan can also help the city pursue federal resources for projects aimed at reducing disaster risks.

"That's why the mitigation plan is important for it to be done," Buford said.

"Number one, we want to receive resources in an event that you have something, and number two, to make sure that you try to mitigate anything that can occur and help the city better."

City officials say information collected through the survey will help determine which hazards and mitigation efforts receive priority over the next five years.

Detroit residents who want to participate can complete the city's Hazard Mitigation Plan survey and provide feedback about the risks and hazards they are most concerned about in their communities.