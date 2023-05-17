Detroit store hopes to be "Good Neighbor"

(CBS DETROIT) - Good Neighbor in downtown Detroit is selling items, promoted as having "good" stories.

Some of the clothing items are made out of recycled plastic, others are women or minority-owned or were developed using only sustainable energy. Store manager Taylor Hall says conscious shopping has been well embraced by neighbors.

"Because the community here is almost always open to new things, being a Detroiter myself born and raised, we are resistant to being pigeonholed as something in which the city of Detroit has been often and continues to be. And so having the opportunity to have stores like Good Neighbor, gives us the opportunity to support something that we would have to go elsewhere to usually find," said Taylor Hall, the store manager of Good Neighbor.

Hall adds that part of being a good neighbor is supporting one another.

"You should come down to Detroit because Detroit needs the love. And it is sometimes, I know, easier to go out to a nearby suburb to do your shopping. But having the opportunity to do it here also gives us the opportunity to grow. And so if we see continuous foot traffic and we see people coming down here to hang out, then it gives another local business another place that might operate online only and a chance to have a brick and mortar an opportunity to grow themselves."

For more on Good Neighbor's effort to promote conscious shopping, click here.