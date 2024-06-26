Detroit Shotstoppers participants secure grants to launch new businesses

(CBS DETROIT) — A group of entrepreneurs working with the Detroit Shotstoppers program received a financial boost Wednesday to grow their businesses.

One of those entrepreneurs, Darryl Young, says the grant will help him open his restaurant, Moma G's, at the corner of West Chicago and Manor Streets later this year.

Growing up in the neighborhood, Young remembers the old Coney Island that used to occupy the space. After they closed, the building sat empty, and Young was serving time in prison around the time.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

His sister put this idea in his head:

"It was something that we all should take a look at once I come home. Maybe we could turn it into a family restaurant. And I was released from prison in 2018. I got the opportunity to see it. And I purchased the property in 2021," Young said.

However, as a convicted felon, Young struggled to secure loans until his attorney told him about Motor City Match, which provides funding to local entrepreneurs.

On Wednesday, Young received a portion of the grant set aside specifically for those who work with Detroit Shotstoppers, a community violence intervention program, or CVI for short.

"Going through the communities telling people about how they can figure out another way, instead of picking up a gun to solve the issue they may have that could probably be solved with just the right communication skills," Young said.

It is a skill he's using himself.

"I was able to talk to the neighbors and the guy standing in front of the property and say, 'You know what? Instead of me yelling at you, telling you to move, how about I give you a job to help me clean up? How about I'll let you pick up some of the trash? How about I'll let you come in and move some of the debris?' Young said.

Young hopes Moma G's will provide opportunities for his neighbors.

"If a person comes through the door and they might not have transportation to get a job in the suburbs or get a job in another community, well, maybe I might be able to give them an opportunity here. If someone has a felony and wants to get a job — boy, I know how they feel to be denied because you have a criminal record — I may be willing to give that person an opportunity as a first shot to get them on their feet," Young said.

And perhaps prevent them from going down a path of crime that may lead to more gun violence.

"It is a public health crisis when we talk about gun violence in communities across the nation, but even here in the city of Detroit, and so if we want to start the healing, we've got to start doing things and utilizing our resources to do that. And programs like this with Motor City Match and the CVI component can help do that and address that crisis," said Detroit Councilmember Fred Durhal III, who represents District 7.

During this first round, the Motor City Match CVI track awarded $70,000; another $80,000 will be up for grabs in the second round.