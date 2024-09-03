Suspect sought after 40-year-old man shot in Detroit's Greektown

Michigan State Fair shooting victim identified, Detroit People Mover shut down and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man was shot during an argument in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood last week, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Saint Antoine and Monroe streets, near the Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who shot a 40-year-old man during an argument outside the casino in Greektown. Detroit Police Department

Police say the 40-year-old man and the suspect were in a verbal argument when the suspect fired shots, striking the 40-year-old.

The victim went to a local hospital to be treated and has since been released.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black, white and green varsity jacket, with a white T-shirt, black pants and black and white gym shoes, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or submit a tip through DetroitRewards.tv.