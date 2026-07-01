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Detroit shelter reaches full capacity as resident seek cooling centers due to extreme heat

By
Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

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All hands are on deck to keep people safe from the heat in Detroit.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mary Sheffield issued an executive order directing all departments and city employees to focus on protecting the public. This heat is not only unbearable, but it's also dangerous. 

At Cass Community Social Services, the walk-in center and shelter are at full capacity, with people seeking a cool place to stay.

"People most at risk are people who are young and people who are old and people who are sick, and many of the folks that we serve fit those categories," said executive director Faith Fowler.

Fowler says they have been seeing more homeless people and families. Because of that, space is limited, and she says the nonprofit can only take in those at high risk.

"The city gets some credit, they have set up warming centers all over in the rec centers, and then at night they don't stay in the cooling centers. There is a number that they can go for after hours."

On Wednesday, Sheffield dedicated all departments and city employees to keeping the community safe in this heat.

Her executive order plans to extend cooling center hours, keep water services flowing throughout communities, while checking in on the most vulnerable communities, such as seniors.

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