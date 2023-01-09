Detroit Regional Chamber moves headquarters, remains in downtown

(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, Jan. 9, the Detroit Regional Chamber announced it will relocate its headquarters.

At the end of its current lease this summer, the chamber will move from One Woodward Avenue to One Kennedy Square at 777 Woodward Ave.

In a press release, the chamber said its decision to move is based on creating a more optimized footprint for its hybrid workflow while staying anchored downtown.

"Downtown Detroit has, and continues to be, the catalyst for our entire region's impressive progress this last decade," said Sandy K. Baruah, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber. "Our team has enjoyed a front seat to this transformation, and we look forward to continuing to play our role – and participate in the developments from our new vantage point of One Kennedy Square and Campus Martius Park."

The chamber's new home, One Kennedy Square, is managed by REDICO Building Management.

"REDICO is thrilled to welcome the Detroit Regional Chamber to One Kennedy Square," said Dale Watchowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of REDICO. "We are honored to be serving the Chamber, recognizing how much they have contributed to our region. Not only is the Detroit Regional Chamber one of the largest and oldest chambers, they are the most respected."

The office space at One Kennedy Square will allow the full 83-member Chamber team to work on one floor. The chamber said this is a priority to encourage collaboration to meet the needs of members and the region.

The chamber said it consulted design and architecture firm Harley Ellis Devereaux to help create the space for a new hybrid office model. The firm determined an updated footprint of approximately 18,500 square feet would best accommodate Chamber team members and offer additional flexible, functional space for meetings and events.