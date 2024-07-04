Detroit Red Wings sign Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Tory Dello to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

The 27-year-old played in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves and the Laval Rocket in the 2023-2024 season, according to a news release. He was originally signed by the Grand Rapids Griffins in March 2020.

Prior to the AHL, he played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2016 to 2020, where he helped the team win a Big Ten Championship in the 2017-2018 season.

The Red Wings did not immediately provide details on Dello's contract.

This comes after the team signed forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Joe Snively, center Tyler Motte, and goaltenders Cam Talbot and Jack Campbell in the last few days. It also resigned Patrick Kane to a one-year deal that gives him a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.

The team selected Michael Brandsegg-Nygard in the first round of the NHL Draft on June 28, making him the first Norwegian player selected in the first round.

On Tuesday, the Red Wings released their 2024-2025 schedule, with the home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins set for Oct. 10.

The team will play 82 games, featuring "26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, 24 games against the remaining Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes," according to a release.