Detroit Red Wings release 2024-25 regular season schedule

(CBS DETROIT) — The 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings schedule has been released, detailing the games the team will play this season, including their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The team will play 82 games, featuring "26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, 24 games against the remaining Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes," according to a release.

Fans heading to Little Caesars to catch a game this season will have plenty of options. Forty-one NHL games will be played at the arena, with 22 weekend games — including five Fridays, 10 Saturdays and seven Sundays.

The team will play the most home games in December, with 14 games on the schedule. The Red Wings will also host the annual New Year's Eve game against the Penguins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

On March 1, the Red Wings will play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series.

Detroit's last regular-season home game is on April 14 against the Dallas Stars, and they will close the season on April 17 at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fans can find a full list of the Red Wings' preseason and regular season games on the NHL's website.

Information about purchasing tickets for the games will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release, but fans can sign up for the chance to purchase tickets before the public.