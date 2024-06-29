Detroit Red Wings select Michael Brandsegg-Nygard in first round of 2024 NHL Draft
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings selected Norweigan forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard 15th overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Brandsegg-Nygard is the first Norwegian player selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.
He played with Mora IK in Sweden's second-highest professional league in the 2023-2024 season, recording 18 points and 19 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games.
The 18-year-old, who stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall, also played for Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, collecting five points in seven games. He also represented the country in the World Junior Championship, winning a silver medal in 2022 and a gold medal in 2023.
"I'm so excited to be a Red Wing, and it was a dream come true," Brandsegg-Nygard said in a video posted on the Red Wings' X (formerly Twitter) page.
The Red Wings have seven picks in the second round on Saturday.