Detroit Red Wings fail to hang on, lose 6-3 against Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly and Erik Haula scored 28 seconds apart with less than six minutes remaining as Nashville snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Michael Bunting scored his 100th career goal and added an assist for the Predators, who had gone 2-9-2 over their previous 13 games. O'Reilly also contributed two assists, while Haula, Nick Blankenburg and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist.

Roman Josi scored Nashville's other goal and Justus Annunen stopped 28 shots for his first victory in five decisions this season.

The Predators trailed 2-1 entering the third period.

Alex DeBrincat scored his eighth goal in the last eight games on a power play for Detroit. James van Riemsdyk and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Red Wings. J.T. Compher added an assist in his 600th career game.

Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

The Predators took a 3-2 early in the third period when Blankenburg and Josi scored 15 seconds apart. Chiarot tied it less than a minute later.

O'Reilly scored on a rebound with 5:46 remaining to put the Predators back in front and Haula made it 5-3.

The Predators have been outscored 15-3 during their current three-game losing streak.

Predators: Visit Chicago on Friday.

Red Wings: Host Tampa Bay on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL