Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime

Alex DeBrincat scored 1:50 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday.

DeBrincat skated in from the right side and lifted a shot over goaltender Jet Greaves' left shoulder. It was his 10th goal this season.

Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games. Lucas Raymond also scored, Patrick Kane added two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Adam Fantilli and Miles Wood also scored, and Greaves made 29 saves.

Detroit scored twice in a 3:02 span to tie it at 3. Chiarot fired in his second goal of the season from the slot. Seider scored two seconds after a Columbus penalty expired on a shot from the point with 6:35 remaining.

Fantilli scored off a Werenski pass for an overtime winner at Toronto on Thursday. That same combination accounted for the first goal on Saturday. Taking advantage of a 5-on-3 situation, Fantilli beat Talbot with a wrist shot from the left circle with 6:42 left in the first period.

Raymond scored an unassisted goal in the opening minute of the second, but Wood matched it 18 seconds later when he redirected a Denton Mateychuk shot.

During a 4-on-4 situation, Werenski extended Columbus' lead to 3-1 at 8:38 of the third.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit Washington on Monday.

Red Wings: Visit New Jersey on Monday.