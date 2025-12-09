Detroit Red Wings blank Vancouver Canucks 4-0

John Gibson made 39 saves for his first NHL shutout in nearly three years, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Monday night.

James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings (16-11-3), who moved from just outside the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit is 3-0-1 since an 0-3-1 slide.

The 32-year-old Gibson improved to 7-7-1 this season with his 25th career shutout and first since a 2-0 win for Anaheim over Dallas on Jan. 4, 2023. Four of his shutouts have come against Vancouver.

Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen was removed after making 10 saves on 13 shots over two periods. Nikita Tolopilo stopped all six shots he faced in the third.

Vancouver (11-16-3) went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and has gone six games without a power-play goal. Detroit was 0 for 2.

