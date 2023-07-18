Detroit receives $30 million to install cameras, license plate readers on freeways

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit community activist Pastor Mo is applauding a new effort that will look to make the city of Detroit's highways safer.

"These freeways have been kill zones," he said.

Pastor Mo has been advocating for cameras and license plate readers on the highways since the death of 2-year-old Brison Christian.

The young boy was killed on I-75 in 2021 after the suspect shot at the wrong car.

The state legislature is setting aside $30 million in grant funding as part of the latest state budget, which will allow for high-resolution cameras and license plate readers to be installed on Detroit freeways.

"We prayed for this as a solution. So this is an answered prayer for the city of Detroit," said Pastor Mo.

State Rep. Karen Whitsett pushed for the funding during this year's budget discussions due to an increase in highway shootings.

"This is something I've been fighting for a very long time," said the lawmaker who represents Detroit and Dearborn. "I think we had over 54 last year. I live at 96 and Southfield Freeway, and of course, there's been two shootings right at my freeway. … We just need to make sure that we have the tools in our toolbox when it comes to having extra tools in our toolbox when it comes to taking care of our community and keeping it safe."

The plan on where the technology will be placed is still being worked on, as well as other details, such as which agency will manage them.

Management could be left up to Michigan State Police or Detroit police.

Detroit Police Chief James White says he is 100% in support of the technology.

"We are not using them for traffic or for speeders. We don't care anything about that. We care about speeders. We want people to slow to keep people safe, but these cameras are going to be used to fight violent crime if someone uses a weapon or injures, robs, rapes, or hit-and-run and escapes on the freeway. It's going to give us another tool as a law enforcement agency to apprehend the suspect," said White.

As of now, the timeline for when the technology will be put on the highways is unclear.