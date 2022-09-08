Watch CBS News
Detroit Public Theatre opens 2022-2023 season in new space

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Theatre is celebrating its new home with the opening of its 2022-2023 season.

The theater -- which has been operating in the Robert A. & Maggie Allesee Hall for five years -- is now located at 3960 3rd Street in Detroit. 

"As DPT embarks on the next stage of our journey, we ask you to please join us in creating a spectacular future for Detroit's own public theatre in its very own home: a world-class facility for our own productions and for the community and arts organizations we are proud to call our neighbors and friends," a statement from the theater's board of directors.

Officials say the space will be a 200-seat black box theater with a welcoming lobby, bar, drama bookshop and library, rehearsal studio, dressing rooms, and box office.

The space will have dedicated parking and is on a burgeoning restaurant.

For more information on the new space, visit detroitpublictheatre.org.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 2:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

