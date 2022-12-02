Detroit Public Library adding 300 laptops, 500 hotspots for residents

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library is adding more devices to its Laptop to Go program.

There will be an additional 300 laptops, and 500 Wi-Fi devices added to the program.

The library says that these devices were purchased with funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are federal COVID-19 relief programs.

In addition to this expansion, there is a technician on-site at the Main Library and a phone number available for questions related to operating the laptops.

"Access to computers and the internet are integral in today's work and social environments. Being able to use computers and the internet at home is even more crucial with hybrid work schedules and virtual meetings," states A.J. Funchess, Assistant Director, Marketing & Communications. "Being able to check-out quality laptops, with hotspots to access the internet are extremely valuable services we offer the citizens of Detroit to support their efforts of self-improvement and development."

Anyone interested in reserving a laptop or hotspot can do so at any Detroit Public Library location or over the phone with a library card.

They must be reserved in advance and can be checked out for 90 days. The library will notify a person when there laptop or hotspot is ready to be picked up. It is free to check out these items.

According to library officials, three days before the laptop or hotspot is due, an automated telephone call will go out as a reminder.

If it is past the due date and hasn't been returned, the hotspot will be disabled and the laptop will reboot.

In addition to this, if one of the items is lost or damaged, there is a replacement fee.