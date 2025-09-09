Detroit police increase traffic enforcement on city's east side to combat fatal crashes

Hundreds of cars make their way down Gratiot Avenue on Detroit's east side every single day, but not always at the speed limit.

A latest string of fatal crashes in the area pushed law enforcement to do something more. On Tuesday, the department's Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted dozens of speeding stops, enforcing consequences for drivers who ignore the law.

"They may not like the fact that they receive a ticket, but you know, we want to slow them down. We would rather they be mad at us and we save their lives than not slow them down," said Corporal Charo Turner.

"The traffic stops aren't just for issuing tickets; it's for educating drivers and changing driver behavior," said Police Captain Sederick Dunbar.

While it may be frustrating for drivers, Turner calls the work personal.

"We love the city. I'm born here, bred here, I still live in the city, and this is our part," he said.

In the last month, Detroit police say more than 300 tickets have been issued through the organized speeding operations.

"The fatal accidents are slightly decreased this year, and we look to drive those numbers down further," said Capt. Dunbar.

Law enforcement leaders plan to host several traffic stings across the city in the coming months, hoping to stop any other family from suffering a terrible fate.

"We don't want to see another life lost, we really don't," said Cpl. Turner.