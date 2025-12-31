Detroit police to crack down on reckless New Year's Eve gunfire

Detroit police want people to bring in the new year with a bang, but not one from a gun.

It's no secret that some people shoot guns into the air on New Year's Eve, and police will be keeping their eyes out for them.

Sadly, the Detroit Police Department says three people won't see 2026 after losing their lives to indiscriminate gunfire in 2025. It's a bleak reminder that even a gun fired in celebration can still end in tragedy.

"What goes up must come down. Sometimes, the bullet's in a person. Those three young individuals, those young Detroiters, they won't be here to celebrate 2026," said DPD Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes.

Not only could you accidentally end someone's life, but it's also illegal to fire your gun in the air to begin with in Detroit.

"There's a misdemeanor charge with the city for discharging a firearm within city limits. There could be property damage charges. If someone is struck or injured, we have those charges up to and including a charge in homicide in some form or fashion," Hayes said.

DPD advises those who think they can avoid getting caught by masking the sound of gunfire with fireworks to think twice.

"Officers you can see, and officers you can't. We canvas for ballistic evidence; from that, we get the casings, we put them into the NIBIN system, where we then trace those casings to the firearm they were discharged from," Hayes said.

DPD says offenders won't be getting any breaks in court either.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable, and we will throw every single charge we possibly can as it relates to holding you accountable to those that continue in this behavior," Hayes said.