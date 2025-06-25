Detroit police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic out of fireworks area

Storm damage in Metro Detroit; Dr. Hoover murder court proceedings; and other top stories

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the circumstances of one of its officers struck by a car while directing traffic after Monday's fireworks show.

The Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit post, said one of its tactical bike team members returning from Belle Isle to the Tri City Post saw the collision about 11:40 p.m. along I-75 near Holbrook.

The trooper tried to stop the motorist. The driver briefly stopped, then kept going, lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The driver tried to run off but was quickly taken into custody, the report said.

The suspect was turned over to Detroit Police Department.

"Great work by the trooper taking this driver into custody," the MSP report said.

In the meantime, Detroit Police is continuing its investigation over a shooting just outside a plaza fireworks viewing area that night in which two people were injured.