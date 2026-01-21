Watch CBS News
Detroit police seize over $172,000 street value of drugs, weapons

Over $14,000 in cash, hundreds of pills and three firearms were confiscated during a narcotics investigation on Jan. 16, the Detroit Police Department reported

Three people also were arrested during the evidence seizures in the 17000 block of Hull Street and the 18000 block of Cardoni Street. "Both locations were known to be run by a gang," police said. 

narcotics-bust-slider.jpg
Detroit Police Department seized drugs and weapons during a narcotics investigation on Jan. 16, 2026. Detroit Police Department

The total value of the seized items is about $172,465. The items included: 

  • 27,629 grams of marijuana. 
  • 101 Xanax pills. 
  • 350 oxycodone pills. 
  • 354 fentanyl pills. 
  • One handgun. 
  • One shotgun. 
  • One rifle. 
  • Cash. 

The teams and units working on this case included the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct's Special Operations Unit, Gang Intelligence Unit and Traffic Enforcement Unit. 

