Detroit police seize over $40,000 worth of cocaine and guns during drug search; 4 arrested

Police in Detroit have confiscated over $40,000 worth of cocaine and 12 guns, and arrested four people after executing search warrants at two locations, according to law enforcement.

The warrants were executed at homes on the 15500 block of Fordham Street and the 16000 block of Collingham Drive on May 15.

During the searches, the Detroit Police Department Narcotics Unit confiscated just over 519 grams of cocaine, which officials say has a street value of $41,552, six handguns, five rifles and a shotgun, and $124,157 in cash.

Officers arrested two people on suspicion of felonies and two on suspicion of misdemeanors.