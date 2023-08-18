VIDEO: Detroit police wants help locating suspect wanted for breaking into clothing stores

VIDEO: Detroit police seeks help locating man wanted for breaking into clothing stores

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to several break-ins and attempted break-ins at local businesses.

The first two incidents happened on Monday, Aug. 14. Police say the suspect broke into two clothing stores located in the 14100 block of E. 7 Mile Road. The suspect then tried to break into another store in the 14300 block of Gratiot later in the day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the suspect broke into clothing and beauty supply stores in the 14800 block of Gratiot.

Again, the suspect then tried to break into another clothing store in the 14400 block of Gratiot.

Police say they are unsure if any items were stolen during these break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.TV.