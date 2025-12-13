Detroit police seeking tips on theft suspect who made threats with a gun

The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public in an incident involving threats made in a store on Nov. 12.

A man was believed to be a stealing a lemon from a store that day in the 20400 block of West Eight Mile Road. But when he was confronted, the report said, he pulled out a gun and threatened to kill others in the store.

The Detroit Police Department provided this security image for a case they are working via the Detroit Rewards TV tip line. Detroit Police Department

A $1,000 reward is offered in the case, the case number is 2511200350.

To submit a tip call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP and mention Detroit Rewards TV, or submit the tip to Detroit police at DetroitRewards.TV.