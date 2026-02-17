Detroit police seeking tips on hit-and-run assault against pedestrian

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public on an assault where a woman was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened about 2:03 a.m. Saturday in the 17100 block of Conant Street. The victim, a 28-year-old, had left a nearby bar and grill and was talking to her vehicle to leave when she was struck by a white van driven by an unknown subject.

A woman was struck by a van that left the scene early Feb. 14, 2026, on Conant Street in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Detroit Police have posted photos and a report to the DetroitRewardsTV site, and are asking that anyone who recognizes the van or knows who was driving it at the time send a tip through the Detroit Rewards site, contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.