Detroit police seeking tips from public on armed robbery
The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public regarding an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 22.
The robbery happened about 5:05 p.m. that day in the area of Manistique Drive and Mack Avenue. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and brown slides.
Police ask that anyone who has information about the incident call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5545, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, or make a report via DetroitRewards.TV.