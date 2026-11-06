Detroit police seeking tips from public on armed robbery

The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public regarding an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 22.

Detroit Police Department shared a security image from Oct. 22, 2026, in hopes of identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. Detroit Police Department

The robbery happened about 5:05 p.m. that day in the area of Manistique Drive and Mack Avenue. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and brown slides.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the incident call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5545, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, or make a report via DetroitRewards.TV.