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Detroit police seeking tips from public on armed robbery

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public regarding an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 22. 

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Detroit Police Department shared a security image from Oct. 22, 2026, in hopes of identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. Detroit Police Department

The robbery happened about 5:05 p.m. that day in the area of Manistique Drive and Mack Avenue. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and brown slides. 

Police ask that anyone who has information about the incident call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5545, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, or make a report via DetroitRewards.TV

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