VIDEO: Detroit police seek tips on arson suspect

The Detroit Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying an arson suspect. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an arson.

The incident happened at about 7:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the 18500 block of Fleming.

Police say the suspect approached the home with a brown paper bag containing a gas can.

The suspect then poured an accelerant on the front porch area of the home, lit it and ran away from the location.

According to the police department, no one was home at the time of the incident. The front area of the house was damaged.

Police describe the suspect as a man last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940.