Detroit police seek suspect in home invasion on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for a suspect connected to a home invasion on the city's east side.

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a home invasion that happened on the city's west side.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 18900 block of Snowden.

Police say the suspect broke into the home, stole a variety of items, and then fled the scene on foot.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240. 

