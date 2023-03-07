Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for woman missing since December

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Stacey Snow
Stacey Snow Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022. 

According to police, Stacey Snow left her residence around 12 p.m. Dec. 29 and did not return home. It is not known what Snow was wearing when she left her home on the 12900 block of Southfield Road. 

According to a caregiver, Snow suffers from schizophrenia.

Snow is 5-foot-5 and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Snow's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or 911.

