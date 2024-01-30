Detroit police searching for suspect wanted for stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from 7-Eleven
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from a 7-Eleven store.
The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the 7-Eleven store at 2660 E. Jefferson.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
