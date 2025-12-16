Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for parents of girl found wandering alone

Detroit police are looking for the public's help in locating the parents or guardians of a young girl who was found wandering alone on the city's west side Tuesday morning. 

Police say the girl, who is believed to be around 10 years old, was found alone at 5:15 a.m. in the area of Plainview Avenue and West Warren Avenue. 

Detroit Police Department

The girl is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, police said. She was found wearing a white/grey/red blanket, black pants and blue shoes. 

Anyone who recognizes the girl or who knows her parents or guardians is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601. 

