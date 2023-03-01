Detroit police searching for missing 82-year-old man last seen on Feb. 13

David Ciuma Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen leaving his residence on Feb. 13.

David Ciuma left his residence on the 16000 block of Eastburn Street on Monday, Feb. 13 and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray blazer, white shirt, green pants and brown dress shoes.

Ciuma is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on Ciuma's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or 911.