Detroit police searching for missing 29-year-old woman who is 8 months pregnant

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Police say Sarah Rodgers was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. She left her home in the 800 block of Navahoe and didn't return.

Her sister told police she is eight months pregnant and suffers from schizophrenia.

Rodgers was last seen wearing a beige suede jacket, blue jeans, black boots and was carrying an orange backpack.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.