Detroit police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

Aniya Sims Detroit Police Department

Aniya Sims was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at her home in the 7300 block of Asbury Park before she left without permission and did not return.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue yoga pants.

Sims is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.