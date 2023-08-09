Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023 02:27

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday. 

aniya-sims.png
Aniya Sims  Detroit Police Department

Aniya Sims was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at her home in the 7300 block of Asbury Park before she left without permission and did not return. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue yoga pants. 

Sims is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair in braids. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.