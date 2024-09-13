Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for "armed and dangerous" suspect after 50-year-old man shot

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who allegedly shot a 50-year-old man earlier this week.

At 12:53 a.m. on Monday, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 1000 block Lenox St.

brandon-gaynor.jpg
Brandon Gaynor Detroit Police Department

The suspect, who has been identified as 48-year-old Brandon Gaynor, allegedly fired shots, striking the victim, a 50-year-old man. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated and has since been released. 

Police say Gaynor "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

