Detroit police search for "armed and dangerous" suspect after 50-year-old man shot

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who allegedly shot a 50-year-old man earlier this week.

At 12:53 a.m. on Monday, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 1000 block Lenox St.

Brandon Gaynor Detroit Police Department

The suspect, who has been identified as 48-year-old Brandon Gaynor, allegedly fired shots, striking the victim, a 50-year-old man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated and has since been released.

Police say Gaynor "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.