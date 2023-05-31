Detroit police search for 2 suspects after man shot, dog killed

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to shooting a man and fatally injuring his dog.

Jeremiah Bennett, 24 (left), and Ashanti Jackson, 30 (right), wanted in connection to non-fatally shooting a man and killing his dog in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, in the 19300 block of Murray Hill.

Police say the suspect drove to the area in a green 2009 Dodge Journey with the Michigan plate #ERE-0145 and fired shots.

A 41-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and his dog was fatally shot.

Police are searching for the following suspects in connection to this crime:

Jeremiah Bennett, 24 (shooter)



Ashanti Jackson, 30 (driver)



According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened after an argument occurred between the victim and Jackson over their children.

Anyone with any information about these suspects is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.