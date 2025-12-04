Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspects accused of robbing Detroit restaurant

The Detroit Police Department is searching for two male suspects who allegedly robbed a restaurant earlier this year.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on June 28, 2025, in the 14300 block of Livernois. Police say a 38-year-old employee was taking out the trash when the suspects allegedly approached him and announced a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the building and allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing. Two other employees were inside the restaurant at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's 10th precinct at 313-596-1040, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or submit an anonymous tip to DetroitRewards.tv.

