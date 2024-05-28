Detroit police search for suspects in double shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects wanted for a non-fatal shooting that injured two men last week.
The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on May 23 in the 15500 block of W. McNichols.
Police say the suspects fired shots, striking the two male victims, ages 34 and 18. The victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's eighth precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up, or detroitRewards.tv.