Detroit police search for missing sisters, ages 11 & 15

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two missing sisters, ages 11 and 15, who have not been seen since Monday.

Neaveh Gibson, 15, (left), and Nakiah Gibson, 11, (right) Detroit Police Department

Nakiah, 11, and Neaveh, 15, their residence in the 14000 of Southfield Freeway (service drive) together without permission at about 11 p.m. on Monday, May 15, and did not return home.

Police say Nakiah was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black shorts and Neaveh was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black shorts.

Both girls are described as being between 4 feet 1 inches and 4 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5801.