Detroit police search for missing 52-year-old man

Police are searching for missing 52-year-old Tom Todd Sr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 52-year-old man who left his residence and did not return home. 

Police say Tom Todd Sr. was last seen at about 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. 

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with reflective stripes on the front and back, gray "Dickies" pants and blue "New Balance" shoes. 

According to Todd's wife, he suffers from dementia. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

