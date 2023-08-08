Detroit police search for 63-year-old man missing for three weeks
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 63-year-old Warren Coleman, who was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on July 16.
Police say Coleman left his home in the 18600 block of San Juan. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black colored shorts.
Coleman is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and beard, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.
