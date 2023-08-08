Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 63-year-old man missing for three weeks

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 7, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 7, 2023 02:43

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 63-year-old Warren Coleman, who was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on July 16.

Police say Coleman left his home in the 18600 block of San Juan. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black colored shorts.

Coleman is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and beard, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

Warren Coleman missing from Detroit.jpg
Detroit police say Warren Coleman, 63, was last seen on July 16. Detroit Police Department

First published on August 7, 2023 / 10:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.