Detroit police search for 63-year-old man missing for three weeks

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 63-year-old Warren Coleman, who was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on July 16.

Police say Coleman left his home in the 18600 block of San Juan. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black colored shorts.

Coleman is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and beard, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.