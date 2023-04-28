Detroit police search for 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

Ja'Dara Dawson Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 13-year-old Ja'Dara Dawson, who was last seen on April 26.

Police say the teen left her home at about midnight in the 9600 block of Lauder Street.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 137 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.