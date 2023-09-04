Detroit police search for 12-year-old girl missing since Saturday
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance as they search for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.
Sir'Ryah Wilson left her residence in the 9200 block of Archdale without permission on Saturday, Sept. 2, and did not return home.
Police say it is unknown what she was wearing when she left.
She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5600.
