The countdown is on for the annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Detroit.

To make sure the event goes off without a hitch, Detroit police and one local resident are sharing a message to the community: this is no place for a teen takeover.

"This event should not be looked at as a place where teens can come and cause disruptive behavior," said Detroit Police Department director of media relations Jasmin Barmore.

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This Friday, the Motor City's Christmas tree will shine brightly, with the annual tree lighting expected to draw large crowds. Barmore says safety is top priority.

"We are always equipped for managing large-scale events. Inside that footprint, you will have an officer pretty much every ten feet of where you are," Barmore said.

On social media, Barmore said that talk of a teen takeover recently circulated online but was quickly shut down by the police department.

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She says this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and parents need to hold their kids accountable.

"Law enforcement can enforce the law, but they don't replace parenting, so to manage this type of situation, it has to start at home. We need parents to step up, be unapologetically nosy about where your child is on Friday," Barmore said.

Detroiter Will Green is taking that message even further.

"Just have fun without being reckless," Green said.

Green re-created the downtown takeover flyer to encourage parents to monitor Friday's celebration. He says his goal is to prevent teens from getting out of control.

Will Green

"If they're coming through to wreak havoc and tear up stuff, listen, I'm coming for you. Just talk to your kids in advance. Know where your kids are," Green said.

A warning from Barmore and Green that they hope echoes through the community.

"It's a family fun event, and we want to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this experience with their families," Barmore said. "They (teens) are welcome to come, but if they're coming to cause disruption, we're not tolerating that."