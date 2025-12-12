Watch CBS News
Detroit police release new security video of barbershop homicide suspects, seeking public's help

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Police have released new security video of two people that they believe are connected to a double homicide that happened at a Detroit Barbershop Back in November. 

The footage pulled from a nearby business shows both men walking towards the barbershop and later getting away moments after the shooting. 

Police say two men in their 30s were found shot dead inside the barber shop on Greenfield South and Eight Mile the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 5.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, click here, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

