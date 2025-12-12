Detroit police release new security video of barbershop homicide suspects, seeking public's help

Police have released new security video of two people that they believe are connected to a double homicide that happened at a Detroit Barbershop Back in November.

The footage pulled from a nearby business shows both men walking towards the barbershop and later getting away moments after the shooting.

Police say two men in their 30s were found shot dead inside the barber shop on Greenfield South and Eight Mile the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 5.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, click here, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.