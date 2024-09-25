Detroit police officer shot in the hand during struggle with suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer was shot in the hand Wednesday morning during a struggle with a suspect who was experiencing a mental health episode, police say.

Around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 12000 block of Lindwood Street for a report of a man suffering a mental health episode who was in his underwear and jumping on top of vehicles. When officers arrived, the man had left the area; however, officers put the area on special attention.

Later in the morning, around 10 a.m., an officer patrolling the area spotted the man at a Valero gas station. Officials say the officer, who has been on the force for just over a year, made contact with the man, who was still in his underwear and suffering from a mental health episode. The man ran away from the officer, who pursued him to the 2400 block of Highland, where the suspect approached the front porch of a residence.

The officer and the suspect got into a struggle on the porch, and at some point, officials say the suspect grabbed the officer's gun and shot him in the hand. The suspect attempted to shoot the officer again, but the gun jammed.

The suspect ran away from the scene with the officer's gun and was later taken into custody a few blocks away without incident. The officer's gun was recovered.

The officer was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Our officer is an absolute hero," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "He's recovering from a gunshot wound. He's expected to make a full recovery. I could not be prouder of him for what he did and what our officers continue to do, day in and day out."

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.