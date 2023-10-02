Detroit police officer shoots at driver after being struck by vehicle in drag racing

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a Detroit police officer fired shots after a driver struck the officer while drag racing over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened at about 4 p.m., on Sunday, in the area of Lantz and Danbury streets.

Detroit police say officers in the 12th Precinct responded to a call about drag racing. Upon arrival, an officer was struck by a vehicle trying to flee. The officer fired shots at the driver, striking him multiple times.

The officer and the driver were both taken to the hospital for treatment. MSP says the driver was in the ICU at the last check.

"Pursuant to DPD Policy, this matter has been referred to the Homicide Task Force, where investigators with the Michigan State Police will assume the lead. The DPD is committed to transparency and will release additional information in the coming weeks," DPD said in a statement.

Michigan State Police says it is investigating the officer involved in the shooting, and the investigation will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.